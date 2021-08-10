Batesville City Council receives READI grant update
BATESVILLE, IN — Economic Development Director Sarah Lamping gave Batesville City Council an update Monday night on the READI Grant application process. She says they’re still gathering information at the local and regional levels as part of Accelerate Rural Indiana’s bid to land $50 million to be used around the three-county, four-city region toward addressing workforce development needs, talent attraction, and improving quality of life, among other items.wrbiradio.com
Comments / 0