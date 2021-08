What Remains of Edith Finch, the narrative work developed by Giant Sparrow and edited by Annapurna Interactive, is preparing to land for the first time on mobile devices. Will do it next August 16, when it will be available for iOS (iPhone, Ipad). The game initially arrived on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2017. Later, in 2018, it did the same on Nintendo Switch. In that same year, the title was raised with the award for best game of the year at the BAFTA ceremony. At the moment, there is no news related to a hypothetical arrival on Android systems.