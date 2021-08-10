Cancel
Business

RowOne Expands; Showing Cortes Seating at CEDIA Expo 2021

By Robert Archer
cepro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe home entertainment seating company RowOne is supporting its dealers with faster delivery and new seating options for home theater and other residential applications. The company has added a second warehouse and is taking to the road to promote its new warehouse and products at the upcoming Nationwide PrimeTime, CEDIA Expo and HTSA Fall conferences. Since fulfilling its first orders in late 2020 from its Ann Arbor, Michigan warehouse, RowOne says it has been able to reach any dealer in the Continental U.S. within 10 business days. RowOne boasts that with the addition of a second warehouse in Tacoma, Wash., it now has the capability to reach Western U.S. dealers in as little as four business days.

