Make sure to get your 'kicks' on Historic Route 66

Arguably, no other road or highway in America has received as much attention and fanfare than Historic Route 66. Opened in 1926, this iconic highway, often referred to as the Mother Road, stretched nearly 2,500 miles from Los Angeles, Calif., to Chicago, Ill. Spanning 376 miles across Oklahoma, Route 66 crosses Texola in western Oklahoma and extends all the way to the state’s extreme northeastern border before it exits into southwestern Kansas.