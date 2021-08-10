Say Technologies is Joining Robinhood

SNCR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.86.