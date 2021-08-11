Denison Drive Closes Wednesday Morning - AUG 11
All lanes of Denison Drive will be closed between Regent Street and Utah Avenue starting August 11 thru August 18. A new water line is being installed across Denison Drive to serve Adams Elementary School. A signed detour will be in place using West Hughbert Street and Utah Avenue.
This water line project is associated with the Adams Elementary School building addition project currently under construction. Traffic devices will be installed to direct the traveling public.
