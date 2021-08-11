Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Denison Drive Closes Wednesday Morning - AUG 11

Posted by 
Norman, Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma
 8 days ago

All lanes of Denison Drive will be closed between Regent Street and Utah Avenue starting August 11 thru August 18. A new water line is being installed across Denison Drive to serve Adams Elementary School. A signed detour will be in place using West Hughbert Street and Utah Avenue.

This water line project is associated with the Adams Elementary School building addition project currently under construction. Traffic devices will be installed to direct the traveling public.

Comments / 0

Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma

11
Followers
79
Post
45
Views
ABOUT

Norman is a city in the U.S. state of Oklahoma located 20 miles (32 km) south of downtown Oklahoma City. As the county seat of Cleveland County and a part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, its population was 110,925 at the 2010 census. Norman's estimated population of 124,880 in 2019 makes it the third-largest city in Oklahoma.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denison#Adams Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
WLOS.com

Multiple roads remain closed in Asheville Wednesday morning after flooding

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A temporary shelter was set up in Asheville Tuesday night as leftovers from Tropical Depression Fred moved across the region, dumping heavy rains on western North Carolina. Trinity Baptist Church on Shelburne Road was opened to anyone needing shelter as multiple reports of evacuations across the...
Mcintosh County, GAthedariennews.net

County Office closing to public beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18

McIntosh County Manager Patrick Zoucks announced Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 17, that due to the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta Variant, “McIntosh County Offices will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, August 18, until further notice. And, all county employees will report to their normal duty station. “The drive-thru at the...
Trafficmodot.org

Peculiar Drive will be closed from 195th St. to north of East Creek beginning Aug. 23

JACKSON COUNTY – Missouri Department of Transportation will close Peculiar Drive from 195th St. to north of East Creek beginning Aug. 23 for bridge reconstruction. 195th St. will be closed from Interstate 49 to Peculiar Drive as well. These will be 24-hour closures. There will not be signed detours. Motorists will need to find an alternative route.
Hopkinsville, KYwhopam.com

Be extra cautious on roads Wednesday morning as schools reopen

School buses will be back on the roads and little ones will be on the sidewalks again Wednesday morning in Christian and Trigg counties for the first day of school and motorists are reminded to be extra careful on their morning commute. Hopkinsville Police Captain Adam Smith says everyone has...
Trafficbutlerradio.com

Tree Down Closing Road This Morning

Crews were on the scene of a tree down in Clinton Township that was blocking the road around 7AM this morning. Reports were that a portion of Westminster Road, near the 300 block, was closed for a time while crews cleared the scene. One of the barriers was set up at the intersection with Sunmine Road.
Politicscityofls.net

Section of NE Port Drive Set to Close on Wed., Aug. 11

A section of NE Port Drive from NE Lakewood Way to NE Delta School Road is set to close on Wed., Aug. 11, for approximately three weeks. The closure is necessary as part of the NE Delta School Road stormwater project. All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 969-1800 or publicworks@cityofls.net.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Parkhill Drive, Penn Twp. Closed Friday Aug. 6th

Parkhill Drive, from Lancaster Road to W. Sunhill Road, will be closed to through traffic on Friday, August 6th, during daytime hours. The closing is for a contractor paving the new water laterals for MAWSA (Manheim Area Water and Sewer Authority). Emergency vehicles and mail carriers will not be able to get through this section of roadway - please avoid the area while detours are in place.
Politicshopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, Aug. 11

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a video or two to brighten your morning. The Planning Board met Monday to approve the Connelly Farms nine-lot subdivision at the corner of Hayden...
Berrien County, MIabc57.com

Pedestrian dies in Wednesday morning crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – One pedestrian has died following a crash along M-139 in Berrien County on Wednesday morning, the Benton Charter Township Police Department reported. At 8:53 a.m., police were called to the intersection of South M-139 and Pipestone Road for reports of a crash. When first responders arrived...
Routt County, COsteamboatradio.com

KRAI News for Wednesday, Aug. 18

A Hayden man was arrested Monday night and taken to the Routt County Jail. Hayden Police say it was a road rage incident. Police Chief Greg Tuliszewski says they got a call of shots fired at Jefferson and 3rd in Hayden. The person who allegedly did the shooting was 22-year-old Marshall Davis from Hayden. Police were able to find Davis at his home where he was arrested. Tuliszewski says because of a group effort, no one was hurt and the incident ended peacefully.
Buhl, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Deadly House Fire in Buhl Wednesday Morning

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-At least one person is confirmed dead following a house fire early Wednesday morning in Buhl. According to the Buhl Fire Chief Andrew Stevens, crews were called out at just before 1 a.m. to the Arrow R Mobile Home Park on Maple St. to a double-wide mobile home on fire. Two adult males were pulled from the home, one died on scene. Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley identified the individual as James J. Kodesh, age 87, who died of smoke inhalation. Turley said in a statement the second victim has been identified as James Joseph, Jr. The coroner is working to confirm that persons current condition.
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

Fire reported in Trotwood early Wednesday morning

TROTWOOD — A fire was reported on Wolf Creek Pike just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple emergency crews responded to the 6500 block and worked to put out the fire. Initial reports show that the fire was in the second story of the home. We are working to learn if...
Longview, TXKLTV

Longview firefighters extinguish house fire Wednesday morning

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters responded to a call of a house fire early Wednesday morning. According to the Longview Fire Department, a home at the corner of El Paso and Edwards streets was burning when they arrived. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get it under control. No one was home at the time of the fire. Officials believe it originated from the dining room area. The cause is under investigation, but the fire department does not think the fire is suspicious. There were no injuries reported.
Jefferson County, MOmymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Car Crash Sends Two To Hospital

(Jefferson County) A car accident on Highway 61 in Jefferson County Monday afternoon sent two men to the hospital. According to highway patrol the accident occurred near Manderly Court when 51-year-old Robert Koester of Festus, traveling southbound, crossed in front of a northbound 2005 Ford F-150 driven by 65-year-old Darrell Boyer of Park Hills and the two cars collided. Koester’s 1994 Ford F-150 was pushed back and struck the front of a 2016 Honda Civic driven by a 17-year-old juvenile. Koester was taken to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries while Boyer was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The 17-year-old was not injured.
Ligonier, INEvening Star

Wednesday morning fire destroys PeopleLink building

LIGONIER — A fire reportedly caused by a lightning strike Wednesday morning destroyed the building that houses Peoplelink Staffing Solutions in Ligonier. The Ligonier Fire Department received a call around 7:55 a.m. about a structure fire at the building. “Our first engine was on scene at 8:02 a.m.,” said Jeremy...
Clarkston, WAPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Clarkston Walmart closed until Wednesday

Walmart closed its doors at 2 p.m. Monday and will not reopen until 6 a.m. Wednesday because of the rising spread of COVID-19 in this area coupled with low vaccination rates. And Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported its highest number of infections Monday since late December, including one death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy