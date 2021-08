Just in time for going back to school, Branigan Library is pleased to offer our first-ever Learn About Your Library Night at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 19. Learn About Your Library Night is a chance for the Las Cruces community to rediscover their library and learn about all the services it offers through fun, interactive activities. This event will function like an open-house and is free and open to all ages. For more information contact either the Youth Services desk or the Reference Desk at (575) 528-4225 or (575) 28-4005 or library.childrens@las-cruces.org library.reference@las-cruces.org.