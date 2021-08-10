Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, G Shane Lemieux, TE Evan Engram, DL Dexter Lawrence

Q: Joe, how did (Running Back) Saquon (Barkley) come through yesterday? I know it was mostly light stuff and individual drills, but how was his first day back?. A: Yeah, actually it was really encouraging. He got out there with the team, was moving and more and more comfortable with it. I don't speak directly for him and how he feels. What we'll end up doing is put him through today something very similar and then we'll back him out for tomorrow. So, again, just kind of more an extension of the rehab. We've got to make sure that we control not only just what he does on the field, but then also the repetitions and the volume he gets within each period, so it's something we're going to keep an eye on and see how his body responds. We'll look to increase it as we go through this process, but in terms of yesterday, I was very encouraged with how he came out and had a good day of work. Good excitement for a lot of people to have him back.