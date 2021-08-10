Richard Trumka to lie in repose at AFL-CIO headquarters

On Saturday, Aug. 14, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET, Richard Trumka’s family is giving the public the opportunity to pay its respects to the labor legend who passed away on Aug. 5. He is making one last trip to the House of Labor, a place and an idea that he loved so much. Trumka, who devoted his life to working people, was a relentless champion of workers’ rights, workplace safety, worker-centered trade, democracy and so much more. He was also a devoted father, grandfather, husband, brother, coach, colleague and friend. All safety protocols will be strictly enforced, including mask requirements and social distancing.