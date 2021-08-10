Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Richard Trumka to lie in repose at AFL-CIO headquarters

dclabor.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, Aug. 14, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET, Richard Trumka’s family is giving the public the opportunity to pay its respects to the labor legend who passed away on Aug. 5. He is making one last trip to the House of Labor, a place and an idea that he loved so much. Trumka, who devoted his life to working people, was a relentless champion of workers’ rights, workplace safety, worker-centered trade, democracy and so much more. He was also a devoted father, grandfather, husband, brother, coach, colleague and friend. All safety protocols will be strictly enforced, including mask requirements and social distancing.

www.dclabor.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Trumka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl Cio#Afl Cio#The House Of Labor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy