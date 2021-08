Netflix is expanding its vaccination mandate. The streamer will require that workers at its offices be vaccinated for COVID-19,The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. That includes its Los Gatos, Calif. headquarters, where visitors also have to show proof of vaccination, as well as the Sunset Blvd. location in Los Angeles. Variety first reported the news. While Netflix employees have not fully returned back to work in their offices, they can currently work there if they opt to. No date has yet been set for an official return to the office. It’s not clear when the policy will take into effect, and the streamer...