WSU’s Flom named NSIC Preseason Player of the Year
WINONA, Minn. (KWNO) Winona State Volleyball’s Megan Flom has been named the NSIC’s Preseason Player of the Year. “Flom, a fifth-year senior from Kenyon-Wanamingo, Minn., earned 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-American honors earlier this summer, another award in a long list of accolades received by the 6′-2″ outside hitter. In 2019, Flom set a program record with a .391 hitting percentage, the eighth-best mark nationally. She also led the Warriors with 358 kills,” reads a post from Winona State Athletics.winonaradio.com
