Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MN

WSU’s Flom named NSIC Preseason Player of the Year

winonaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINONA, Minn. (KWNO) Winona State Volleyball’s Megan Flom has been named the NSIC’s Preseason Player of the Year. “Flom, a fifth-year senior from Kenyon-Wanamingo, Minn., earned 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-American honors earlier this summer, another award in a long list of accolades received by the 6′-2″ outside hitter. In 2019, Flom set a program record with a .391 hitting percentage, the eighth-best mark nationally. She also led the Warriors with 358 kills,” reads a post from Winona State Athletics.

winonaradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Flom, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Winona, MN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#Nsic#Coaches Poll#Wsu#Kwno#Winona State Volleyball#Nsic#All American#Winona State Athletics#Oklahoma Baptist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy