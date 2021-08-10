301 S ROCK RD #64
Sharp 3BR 3BA condo conveniently located in Derby. This condo has a great, open floor plan which has been attractively updated. Kitchen is well lighted and has all appliances staying with lots of cabinets and counter space. Living area has a wall of windows and plenty of room for entertaining. All three bedrooms are extra large, each with their own bath, and great sized closets. The downstairs is fully finished with a wet bar, large family room, the third bedroom and bath, plus a finished storage area. This home has easy access to all of Derby shopping.www.reecenichols.com
