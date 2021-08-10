3 Hours of Waiting for Katie and Greg to Fight on The Bachelorette

One thing that’s been brought up in recent weeks has been Katie’s social media behavior and all the things she tweets and/or posts on her stories. Being the first lead to be as active on social media as she’s been, everything she does gets dissected to the fullest extent. What does this mean? What does that mean? Clearly she can’t be happy if she’s posting that? We’ve heard it all. I’m here to tell you that no matter what Katie has posted, whether it was meant as some sort of misdirection or not, nothing has changed. Katie and Blake are still engaged, they’re happy, and you will see that come next week when the finale airs. Does it mean they will 100% get married and stay together until one of them dies? No. But we know “Bachelorette” pairings have had a much better success rate than the “Bachelor” and it’s not even close. And even the ones that do break up usually at least last a while. The relationship really started after filming ended, and then after next Monday, they can actually be a normal couple in the real world. All we can do is an audience is sit back and watch. I have no idea what their long term future is. But for those thinking Katie’s posts all mean something or she’s sending people a message she’s single or whatever – she’s not. They’re happy and engaged.