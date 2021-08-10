Cancel
TV Series

3 Hours of Waiting for Katie and Greg to Fight on The Bachelorette

By Allie Jones, @allierileyjones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night’s season finale of The Bachelorette was perhaps the longest episode of television ever aired in history. From the top, we pretty much knew what was going to happen: Katie was going to pick, oh God, Blake, and then she was going to angrily confront Greg, who left during last week’s episode. It took three hours to reach this disappointing conclusion.

TV & Videosnickiswift.com

Where Will Michelle's Season Of The Bachelorette Be Filmed?

ABC's "The Bachelorette" is such a huge juggernaut that even though it is currently airing its 17th season, the internet is abuzz, instead, over news about its forthcoming 18th season. While current Bachelorette Katie Thurston makes eyes at eligible young bachelors on our TV screens, as former "Bachelor" contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe act as hosts after the removal of longtime host Chris Harrison (per Glamour), people are speculating about the filming location of a later season. Is there not enough love for Katie Thurston these days?
Relationship Advicerealitysteve.com

“Reader Emails,” Ratings, Katie’s Guys on Opposite Sides of the Greg/Katie Fight

One thing that’s been brought up in recent weeks has been Katie’s social media behavior and all the things she tweets and/or posts on her stories. Being the first lead to be as active on social media as she’s been, everything she does gets dissected to the fullest extent. What does this mean? What does that mean? Clearly she can’t be happy if she’s posting that? We’ve heard it all. I’m here to tell you that no matter what Katie has posted, whether it was meant as some sort of misdirection or not, nothing has changed. Katie and Blake are still engaged, they’re happy, and you will see that come next week when the finale airs. Does it mean they will 100% get married and stay together until one of them dies? No. But we know “Bachelorette” pairings have had a much better success rate than the “Bachelor” and it’s not even close. And even the ones that do break up usually at least last a while. The relationship really started after filming ended, and then after next Monday, they can actually be a normal couple in the real world. All we can do is an audience is sit back and watch. I have no idea what their long term future is. But for those thinking Katie’s posts all mean something or she’s sending people a message she’s single or whatever – she’s not. They’re happy and engaged.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Greg Tells Katie She Fills a "Hole in His Heart" Left by His Late Father on 'The Bachelorette'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette. Many fans of The Bachelorette loved Greg Grippo — that is until he stormed off the show and gaslit and manipulated Katie Thurston in the process. But until then, Greg was a definite frontrunner, perhaps even Katie’s first choice as the winner of her season. At one point, Katie and Greg bonded over the recent deaths of their fathers, so what happened to Greg Grippo’s father?
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Greg Grippo: I came off as an ass during fight with Katie Thurston

Greg Grippo admits he acted like an ass during his fight with Katie Thurston and subsequent exit from “The Bachelorette.”. “I sadly wasn’t looking at it through Katie’s lens in that exact moment,” Grippo confessed during Tuesday’s episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “Looking back on it, watching for the second time with all the viewers, yeah it came off like an ass.”

