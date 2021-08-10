Northeastern Region Land Values Report

Ever wonder what agricultural land values are by state? The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) recently released a land values report for the Northeast Region which covers 11 states including New York. From 2017 to 2021 the average farm real estate average value per acre in the northeast rose from $5,380 to $6,000 in 2021.During the same time period, the average farm real estate average value per acre in New York was from $3,160 to $3,270.In 2021 New York ranked second to last in average farm real estate average value per acre just ahead of Maine at $2,600.Rhode Island topped the list at $16,400, followed by New Jersey at $14,400 and Massachusetts at $13,700.