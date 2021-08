The topic of BMW’s large kidney grille is still a much-debated one. The prolonged grille design is actually a design cue that dates back to the 1930s, with cars like the 1936 BMW 328. Now, the long kidney grills have made a return, with most of BMW’s current lineup proudly wearing it (or shamefully, depending on how you’re looking at it). However, BMW’s recent decision to bring back this grille design isn’t as recent as you may think. Back in 1996, Joji Nagashima – the exterior designer behind the E36 and E90 3 Series came up with an interesting concept that paved the way for the controversial E65 7er. It was called the ZBF 7er and was the first concept to bring back the long kidney grille.