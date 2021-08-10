Cancel
Environment

How Green Beaches Could Power Drawdown

GreenBiz
 6 days ago

Meet the early-stage company trialing a radical carbon removal technology on a Caribbean beach. Speaker: Kelly Erhart, Cofounder & Director of Business Development, Project Vesta. This session was held at GreenBiz Group’s VERGE Net Zero, July 27-28, 2021. Learn more about the event here: https://events.greenbiz.com/events/verge-net-zero/online/2021.

www.greenbiz.com

#Beaches#Drawdown#Greenbiz Group#Verge Net Zero
Berkeley, CAGreenBiz

The State of Net Zero

We need every company, city, region and nation to transition to net-zero emissions in a way that delivers real climate impacts. Is that happening?. Speaker: Kate Cullen, Net Zero Researcher, University of Oxford PhD Student, Energy and Resources, University of California, Berkeley. This session was held at GreenBiz Group’s VERGE...
AgricultureTelegraph

Mussel power: How nature’s water filters could clean up river pollution

Mussels are to have their young harvested and reintroduced into a Yorkshire river in effort to reduce pollution in the first project of its kind. Endangered freshwater pearl mussels have been taken from the River Esk and moved to a special facility to encourage them to release their young, in a project funded by Yorkshire Water.
Watertown, CTSan Diego Channel

Could cemeteries be the future for solar power?

Nothing but quiet encompasses the Mount Oliver Cemetery in Watertown, Connecticut. It is the kind of quiet that lends itself to reflection. But William Herchel, CEO of Verogy, walks around this cemetery and sees a different kind of reflection happening. "This is really the perfect place to make power," he...
EconomyGreenBiz

Why the Net Zero Transition Must be a Just Transition

What will a just transition look like in practice? And how can you organization help make it happen?. Speakers: Ugbaad Kosar, Deputy Director of Policy, Carbon 180 Lauren Phipps, Circular Economy Director and Senior Analyst, GreenBiz Group. This session was held at GreenBiz Group’s VERGE Net Zero, July 27-28, 2021....
Gardeningluxuryrealestate.com

How To Install Green Roofs

In a previous post we already talked about the advantages of having a green roof on a building or a house, but we did not explain the technical process of the facilities and the different types of roofs that exist. First of all, remember that green roof is a system...
EnvironmentWicked Local

Opinion/Green Sense: Could this be climate change?

The deadly “heat dome” that drove temperatures beyond record highs in the Pacific Northwest, unprecedented flooding in Europe and China, droughts in the west with massive wildfires stretching across more than a million acres may prompt the question, “Is this happening because of climate change?”. Closer to home we had...
AgricultureGreenBiz

AeroFarms is trying to cultivate the future of vertical farming

2021 is turning out to be quite the year for Newark, New Jersey-based vertical farming pioneer AeroFarms. The biggest news is that the company is going public. In March, it announced a merger with a blank-check firm, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., that will see the company traded publicly later this year under the ticker ARFM. Also in March, AeroFarms announced a research and development partnership with Hortifrut to push vertical farming technology into the lucrative $39.8 billion berry market, reducing its dependency on revenue from leafy greens. And in July, AeroFarms rebranded its Dream Greens produce line to AeroFarms to capitalize on its name recognition. At the same time, it expanded into five new leafy green products: Baby Bok Choy, The New Spinach, Micro Arugula, Micro Broccoli, Micro Kale and Micro Rainbow Mix. And in August, AeroFarms announced another partnership with Nokia Bell Labs, the New Jersey-based historic scientific research firm, to take its technology to the next level with increased networking, advanced autonomous systems, machine vision and machine learning technologies.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

Flying taxis and short haul plane journeys powered by hydrogen: how the future of flight could look in 2030

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the UK’s research and innovation agency, has set out its vision for the future of air travel in Britain. Compiled by leading experts from industry, academia and government, the Future Flight Vision and Roadmap sets out how zero emission air travel within and between British cities could be commonplace within a decade.
Lifestylewilmingtonvermont.us

Green Mountain Beach Closed

Blue green algae has been detected on Green Mountain Beach. For health and safety reasons, the beach will be closed until further notice.
Aerospace & Defenselatinfinance.com

Azul could go green to finance flying taxis

Brazilian airline Azul could issue green bonds to finance a $1 billion deal to acquire electric aircraft from German manufacturer Lilium, CEO John Rodgerson told LatinFinance on Monday. "We can easily have green bonds to finance the purchase of eVTOL," he said, referring to electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. "We have actually talked to bankers about that. There are a lot of people that need to go green, want to go green," he said. "There are a lot of people that want to de.
ElectronicsKTLA.com

4ocean and Poralu Marine develop solar- powered beach-cleaning robot

CEO and co-founder of 4ocean Alex Schulze joined us live to discuss their partnership with Poralu Marine to develop a beach-cleaning robot that runs on battery and solar power. For more information on BeBot the robot, visit 4ocean’s website. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug....
Latham, NYTimes Union

Plug Power's says focus on 'green' hydrogen is winning strategy

COLONIE - Earlier this week, a study published by researchers from Cornell and Stanford universities threw cold water on the use of hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels used to power vehicles, heat buildings and produce electricity. At first glance, that would appear to be bad news for Plug...
Public Healththeflorentine.net

How to get the Covid Green Pass in Italy

Italy’s Green Pass system will come into effect on August 6, requiring the EU Digital Covid Certificate to be shown to access certain non-essential services, such as eating indoors and on entry to events, pools, theatres, museums and cinemas. It will not be required on public transport or flights within Italy. Food and drinks may still be consumed outdoors or a coffee sipped at the bar without needing to show the pass.
Denver, CO5280.com

How Mo’Betta Green Is Seeding Change in Denver Neighborhoods

For Beverly Grant, farming isn’t just about sustenance—it’s about creating a new economy for those in need. “Did you see those mulberry, cherry, and peach trees? They’re bursting,” says Beverly Grant, who is practically bursting herself—from excitement—as she points toward the row of bushes that mark the southern edge of Mo’ Betta Green’s first urban farm, a 5,000-square-foot lot on a quiet, residential corner in Cole. “I look at fruit trees and berry bushes; that’s legacy farming. They’ll be there long after [we’re gone],” Grant says. “It’s the gift that keeps on giving.”
ScienceGreenBiz

Big Little Talks Day One

Game-changing ideas from big thinkers in a very short amount of time: just one minute each. Speakers: Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Director, Science Based Targets, CDP Anthony Myint, Co-Founder, Zero Foodprint Sahara James, Senior Sustainability Consultant, Kinetic Communities Consulting. This session was held at GreenBiz Group’s VERGE Net Zero, July 27-28,...

