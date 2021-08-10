Superintendent Choudhury Adds to Maryland State Department of Education’s Leadership Team
BALTIMORE, MD (August 10, 2021) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is excited to welcome a new key member to the Maryland State Department of Education leadership team: Chief of Staff Ary Amerikaner. Appointed by State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury and approved by the Maryland State Board of Education in a special meeting yesterday, Ms. Amerikaner will join MSDE on September 20.news.maryland.gov
