Robert A. Messier, 85, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday July 30, 2021 after a period of declining health. He was born in Auburn, MA on May 14, 1936, son of the late Ulderic and Elsie (Laprade) Messier. Robert is survived by his loving wife of twenty-nine years, Kathleen (Denning) Messier; his children Robert J Messier and his spouse Christine; his daughter Lorna Messier and her spouse Caroline, his daughter Amy Panogeotou, and her spouse George, his daughter Melanie Moroney and her spouse Mike, his daughters Lynn and Lisa, and sons Steven and Richard; he also leaves numerous grandchildren including Ashleigh, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Olivia, Evan, Kyle, Joey, Jenna, and Peter; several great-grandchildren; he also leaves a niece Sue Savage and her family; he was predeceased by his daughter Laurie in 2016 and his sister Lorraine Scheffler in 2015.