Beyond Meat Just Launched Vegan Pepperoni. You Can Get It At These 70 Pizza Hut Locations.
Today, Pizza Hut is adding vegan pepperoni to the menu of nearly 70 locations in five cities across the United States for a limited time. Developed collaboratively by vegan brand Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut’s culinary teams, the new soy-free plant-based pepperoni is made from rice and peas and features a hint of spice. The Beyond Pepperoni crisps in the same way as Pizza Hut’s traditional pepperoni but comes with zero cholesterol or animal products.vegnews.com
Comments / 0