Beyond Meat Just Launched Vegan Pepperoni. You Can Get It At These 70 Pizza Hut Locations.

By Anna Starostinetskaya
vegnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Pizza Hut is adding vegan pepperoni to the menu of nearly 70 locations in five cities across the United States for a limited time. Developed collaboratively by vegan brand Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut’s culinary teams, the new soy-free plant-based pepperoni is made from rice and peas and features a hint of spice. The Beyond Pepperoni crisps in the same way as Pizza Hut’s traditional pepperoni but comes with zero cholesterol or animal products.

