The School of Nursing in the College of Health and Human Services at UNC Wilmington has been named a 2021 National League for Nursing Center of Excellence. Each year, the NLN selects schools of nursing and health care organizations as its Center of Excellence honorees based on demonstrated excellence in a specific area. UNC Wilmington’s program was one of 23 programs selected this year and will receive formal recognition for this prestigious designation at the organization’s 2021 NLN Education Summit at the Honors Convocation on September 25. The School of Nursing was one of six schools recognized in the area of Promote the Pedagogical Expertise of Faculty.