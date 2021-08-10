Cancel
Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan share backroads wisdom in their scenic “Buy Dirt” video

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Davis and Luke Bryan take a ride out in the country in their cinematic “Buy Dirt” music video, a clip that offers a visual element to the perspective-finding title track of Jordan’s latest EP. In the video, Jordan and Luke take turns dropping wisdom in the song’s verses, getting...

Luke Bryan
Kane Brown
#Music Video#Abc Audio
Entertainment
Country Music
Music
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Luke Bryan Can’t Wait for His Sons to Hear His Late Brother’s Voice in New ‘My Dirt Road Diary’ Docuseries

Luke Bryan's music career has been filled with exuberant moments, but the singer’s story is also laced with heartbreaking loss and grief. Among those tragic, life-altering moments is the death of Bryan's older brother, Chris, in 1996. A then-19-year-old Bryan had his eyes set on Nashville, and was planning to make the move from Leesburg, Ga.; however, when Chris died at the age of 26 in a car accident, his younger brother shelved his plans to stay near his family.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

'Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary' Drops Sneak Peek: Caroline Reveals This Husband's Body Part Caught Her Attention

In one exclusive peek of Luke Bryan's docuseries, he and his wife, Caroline Bryan, talk about their first encounter. Fans won't believe what Caroline first noticed about Luke. For Luke, it was a case of 'love at first sight!' From the minute he met Caroline, Luke Bryan felt they were destined to be together. For Caroline however, the first thing she noticed was not what most girls noticed with their first meetup with their potential boyfriends.
MusicPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Win Luke Bryan Tickets

Here's your chance to see Luke Bryan in St. Louis Thursday, August 19. Not only will get to see Luke Bryan on his Proud to Be Right Here 2021 tour, but opening up for him will be Dylan Scott and Runaway June. The concert will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis.
Celebritieswbwn.com

Watch Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary For Free Now

If you’ve always wanted a backstage pass for Luke Bryan you are in luck…now EVERYONE gets the ULTIMATE backstage pass to his life in the new docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary. The 5 part series is available to stream now on IMDb TV for free, with interviews, original...
Musicwfxd.com

Luke Bryan remembers his late brother with “Songs You Never Heard,” as he releases ‘My Dirt Road Diary’

Luke Bryan recounts the early musical experiences he shared with his older brother, Chris, in his newly released tune “Songs You Never Heard.”. In the lyrics of the track, Luke tips his hat to country greats like Keith Whitley, Clint Black and George Strait. But there’s a tragic twist to the story he tells in the song: Chris died in a car accident when Luke was just 19 years old.
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Luke Bryan’s ‘My Dirt Road Diary’ Docuseries Is Available Today

Luke Bryan‘s new docuseries, My Dirt Road Diary, premieres today (Friday, August 6th) exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. The five-episode docuseries has been in the works for nine years, according to Luke's director, Michael Monaco, who has been capturing Luke's life on video both on and off the road for years.
Celebritiesy100fm.com

“Love at first sight”: Luke Bryan recalls meeting wife Caroline in ‘My Dirt Road Diary’

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline look back fondly on the night they first met in a clip from the upcoming documentary, My Dirt Road Diary. The couple met as college students at a local bar, Dingus, while attending Georgia Southern University. "I saw this character sitting across the bar. All I could see was white teeth," Caroline remarks of her first reaction of Luke in a sit-down interview.
Celebritiesfroggyweb.com

Luke Bryan, Singer, Husband, Pilot??

There’s always been one thing I don’t think I could ever try, flying. I’ve BEEN flown before, but taking controls is another story. Well, it’s something Luke Bryan wanted to try! His mom LeClaire shared a clip of herself and Luke’s wife Caroline sitting in a chopper ready for takeoff, and in the background you hear Luke say, “About 15 seconds ’til we got air.” The caption says, “My first helicopter ride. Luke’s flying us. Real pilot also here. Damn, I shoulda went shopping.” Would you be brave enough to try flying yourself?
MusicPosted by
Rutherford Source

Video: Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance at Luke Bryan Concert

During Luke Bryan’s sold out concert at Bridgestone Arena Friday night, Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance. Joining Bryan was FGL’s Tyler Hubbard with a collaboration of “This Is How We Roll,” a song Hubbard co-wrote with Brian Kelley, Cole Swindell, and Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean also joined Hubbard and Bryan for “The Only Way I Know.”
Celebritiescountry1037fm.com

Luke Bryan Hopes Sharing His Tragedies Helps Others

Luke Bryan has been promoting his new life story docuseries, “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary,” and in the process he’s been opening up about the grief he suffered after the deaths of his siblings. Luke was just 20 and about to leave for Nashville, Tennessee, in 1996 when his...
Musickat943.com

Luke Bryan Gets Personal In Docuseries

It’s a side of Luke you’ve never seen or heard. Luke Bryan co-wrote a very personal song inspired by his late brother, Chris, to coincide with his new five-part docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary. The song is called “Songs You Never Heard,” and as Luke said, these are the things he most wishes he could share with his brother. Luke explained, “So since my brother passed away there’s been all of these life-changing songs that I knew my brother would have loved. That was the main thing so we wrote it with that and then as it started really working in conjunction with the documentary we decided to really feature the song and love how it turned out and it’s just a special song.”
Theater & Danceudiscovermusic.com

Jordan Davis Releases Music Video For New Single, ‘Buy Dirt’

MCA Nashville’s Jordan Davis has released the official music video of his new single “Buy Dirt.” Davis wrote “Buy Dirt” amid the pandemic with the newfound perspective that, despite the entire world on pause, he still had what mattered most to him – his faith, his family, and his friends. In his new music video, Davis alongside country superstar Luke Bryan illustrate the story behind the poignant song.

Comments / 0

