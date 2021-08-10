Not a word on the climate record in China

China apparently originally tried to keep any mention of a possible lab accident as the cause of the corona pandemic out of a joint report with the World Health Organization (WHO). The head of the former WHO mission in Wuhan, Peter Ben Embarek, told Danish documentary filmmakers the issue was still open two days before the delegation’s trip ended in February this year. The Chinese side finally accepted the mention “on condition” that we do not recommend any further research on this hypothesis, “Embarek said in a TV2 documentary that aired Thursday evening. In the joint final report of the mission, which was equally composed of WHO experts and Chinese experts classify a laboratory accident as “extremely unlikely.” Further research is explicitly not recommended. A few pages of the report address this issue.