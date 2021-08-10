Ho-Chunk Reissues Mask Mandate for Gaming Locations

In the latest Feature Focus article, Frontier details the improvements and changes made to guided tours for Jurassic World Evolution 2. "We've brought back Tours from Jurassic World Evolution for the sequel," Frontier says. "Your guests can take a ride inside dinosaur enclosures using Gyrospheres or hop on a guided Jurassic Tour as a group." Tour tracks will be able to be built over paths, making a path junction, and fences can be placed over tracks to create a new gate. You'll also have photo points along tours, which you can see taking photos of your guests as they ride past. Frontier adds that you won't be able to see the images yourself; the photo feature just serves as another level of immersion. Frontier also confirmed that tours will be able to run through Aviaries, and that Jurassic Tour vehicles can be damaged by aggressive dinosaurs.