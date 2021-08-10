New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after harassment allegations
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns over allegations of sexual harassment. The 63-year-old politician announced on Tuesday that he would step down within the next 14 days. Cuomo, who had also been considered a possible Democratic presidential candidate during his career, thus drew the consequences of the allegations made by several women. Besides Republicans, politicians from his own party, including President Joe Biden, had previously called for his resignation.communitynewscorp.com
