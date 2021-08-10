Cancel
Public Safety

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after harassment allegations

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns over allegations of sexual harassment. The 63-year-old politician announced on Tuesday that he would step down within the next 14 days. Cuomo, who had also been considered a possible Democratic presidential candidate during his career, thus drew the consequences of the allegations made by several women. Besides Republicans, politicians from his own party, including President Joe Biden, had previously called for his resignation.

New York City, NYNew York Post

Trump fundraises off ‘total loser’ Andrew Cuomo resigning

Former President Donald Trump is fundraising off the resignation of “total loser” and soon-to-be former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo said Tuesday that he’s resigning in 14 days after a report commissioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a fellow Democrat, found he harassed 11 women. “Andrew Cuomo...
PoliticsNews Channel Nebraska

New York lawmakers suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation

New York state lawmakers will halt the impeachment investigation against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned this week and will leave office on August 25, state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced on Friday afternoon. In a statement, Heastie said Cuomo's resignation effectively eliminated the central question of the probe...
PoliticsFox News

Media turns on former hero Andrew Cuomo: 'MSNBC actually seems irritated'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation, effective in two weeks, appeared to be the final nail in the coffin for the hero worship he had previously enjoyed from the mainstream media. Facing possible impeachment over his sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo announced he was stepping down Tuesday. With that, the governor...
Politicsnewsbrig.com

Andrew Cuomo brags about saving New York lawmakers from looking like ‘ship of fools’ with impeachment

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would have triumphed over an impeachment investigation. The 63-year-old Democrat, who announced this week he would resign after Attorney General Letitia James released an explosive report claiming he engaged in sexual misconduct with 11 women and fostered a culture of intimidation, said he did the right thing and indicated the New York State Assembly also made the correct decision in announcing its impeachment proceedings would be suspended.
New York City, NYwestsidespirit.com

What Andrew Cuomo Teaches Us – Especially the Politicians

We can learn a new lesson from the case of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation in a stunning historical moment on Aug. 10, 2021. After all, he is not the first state’s governor to exit office in political and personal disgrace. In fact, Cuomo is the second consecutive...
PoliticsBradford Era

Cuomo is not a victim

ALBANY (TNS) — New York will be better for this. Andrew Cuomo had to go. No matter what you think of the man or his politics, the governor and his many scandals had paralyzed state government. His continued malevolence, moreover, was a storm cloud New York needed to escape. When...
Public HealthLompoc Record

Letters to the Editor: Governor Andrew Cuomo vs. Pepé Le Pew; Mask and vaccine mandate

There are many similarities between Governor Cuomo and Pepé Le Pew. Both are from an older generation that thinks much differently than today. Both are great lovers of women. Both like to hug, the governor says he hugs everyone, men and women. Both seem to give off a foul odor that many women are offended by. This is understandable because Pepé is a skunk, and the governor is an attorney and a politician.
Buffalo, NYuticaphoenix.net

New York GOP chair says state Assembly needs to impeach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy said the state Assembly Judiciary Committee leading the impeachment probe of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been moving far too slow for months now. “Time is up,” Langworthy said. “Carl Heastie, call that Assembly back into session immediately.”. He said...
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Megyn Kelly Goes OFF on Andrew Cuomo and ‘His Loser Brother on CNN’: Their Success is Entirely Due to ‘Their Daddy’

Megyn Kelly appeared on Newsmax with fellow former Fox News host Eric Bolling on Wednesday and ripped into Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN host. This week the governor announced he will resign after a New York state attorney general’s report documented numerous instances of sexual harassment he engaged in. Cuomo has not been criminally charged and he denies wrongdoing.

