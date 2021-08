Security teams and risk professionals consistently ensure the effectiveness of their cyber defense mechanism. The ongoing pandemic has intensified their challenges as they now have to ensure cyber resilience for their organizations in a hostile open environment. As organizations looked to quickly adjust to the new normal, cyber adversaries were also on the lookout to exploit any vulnerabilities or loopholes. Organizations should adopt matured cyber risk management program, providing a holistic view of their cyber risk & compliance posture. Automated IT GRC solutions can greatly help security teams in their pursuit of achieving cyber certainty.