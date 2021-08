Microsoft Exchange Server is a popular target for IT criminals. The mail server is widespread in companies and authorities and is often a gateway into their networks. Last week, the security researcher Orange Tsai at the Black Hat 2021 conference new attacks on the software. Only a few days later, apparently a targeted search is being made for the gap, as operators of honeypots describe. Admins should supply the servers immediately with all available updates. The updates appeared months ago and close the gaps.