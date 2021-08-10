Mayor Dyer & Commissioner Hill Mercy Drive Neighborhood Workalong

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 5 City Commissioner Regina I. Hill and LYNX Pour Concrete for New Bus Shelter as Part of Mercy Drive Infrastructure and Neighborhood Improvements

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 5 City Commissioner Regina I. Hill and LYNX will pour concrete for the final new bus shelter to be installed during Phase 2 of Mercy Drive’s ongoing infrastructure and neighborhood improvements.

Since 2018 the City of Orlando has partnered with organizations including OUC, LYNX, Wells Fargo and Community Development Block Grant to implement a number of concepts outlined in the Mercy Drive Vision Plan, completed in 2017. With combined input from the community and stakeholders, the Mercy Drive Vision Plan expressed the desire for the revitalization of the corridor into a safe, attractive and connected community with quality, yet affordable housing options and equitable access to resources and opportunities for neighbors of all ages to grow and succeed.

To-date, the city and its partners have installed more than 50 street trees, new LED bulbs in streetlights, five new signalized and decorative crosswalks, six new bus shelters and ADA accessible ramps. The city also celebrated the opening of Village on Mercy, a 166-unit affordable housing option. With two other complexes under construction and two more in the planning and design phase, the Mercy Drive neighborhood looks to have a total of more than 500 additional housing units available to residents in the next few years, half of those certified affordable.

The investments happening in Mercy Drive also extend to young residents. With the proven success of the Parramore Kidz Zone in Parramore, the city expanded the program in 2020 to create a Mercy Drive Kidz Zone (MDKZ). MDKZ aims to reduce juvenile crime, teen pregnancies, child abuse and neglect and high school drop-out rates among the most vulnerable youth through a robust array of partner organizations to collectively develop and deploy a cradle-to-career continuum of evidence-based programs to the neighborhood.

To learn more about the goals outlined in the Mercy Drive Vision Plan, click here.

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

11:00 a.m.

In front of Oak Glen Apartment Complex, along Mercy Drive, south of Princeton Street

2018 Mercy Drive

