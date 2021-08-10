Office of the Mayor

Mayor's Office Press Release

Save the Date: Mayor Sylvester Turner Announces State of the City Details

August 10, 2021 -- Mayor Sylvester Turner will deliver his sixth annual State of the City address on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, before an audience of Houston’s business and community leaders.

Houston First Corporation will host and produce the event this year. The local government corporation is responsible for promoting the nation’s fourth largest and most diverse City as a destination rich with cultural experiences and economic opportunities.

“I am pleased to partner with Houston First this year, and I am looking forward to highlighting the City’s goals and achievements,” Mayor Turner said. “We have proven time and again that by working together, Houston can turn obstacles into opportunities, and this year’s theme, ’We Always Rise,’ celebrates the City’s resiliency and strength during challenging times.”

Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock, Vice President, Energy Solutions and Business Services, CenterPoint Energy and Cindy Clifford, President, The Clifford Group, will serve as co-chairs.

“We are honored to serve as the 2021 State of the City co-chairs. The State of the City is a great opportunity for community and business leaders to reflect upon the year’s challenges and celebrate its successes. It is also a chance to hear directly from Houston’s CEO, Mayor Sylvester Turner, on the strategies and roadmaps driving our City to new heights. From matters of the economy to resiliency, public safety, and innovation, engaged leadership has never been more important than now in our City,” said Gonzalez Brock.

In addition to sharing updates on the City’s programs and services, Mayor Turner will discuss his priorities to keep Houston on the leading edge of technology, innovation, and health. The mayor will also highlight the impact of the global pandemic and the City’s bold and effective response that is being emulated around the country. Viewers will also learn about important infrastructure improvements and the public-private partnerships that enhance the quality of life for every resident in Houston.

Recently, Houston was named a Top 5 Convention City in the US, citing the City’s affordability, accessibility, and safety and to Time Magazine’s list of World’s Greatest Places 2021. MarketWatch recently declared the Houston area is winning the competition to establish tech hubs in Texas.