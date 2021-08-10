‘WandaVision’ Costume Designer Reveals Inspirations Behind Decades-Spanning Looks
At the onset of Disney+’s WandaVision, Mayes C. Rubeo found herself a little bit out of her comfort zone. “I had never done television before,” admits the costume designer, who was Emmy-nominated for her first venture. Rubeo had worked on massive productions — she designed costumes for Apocalypto, Avatar and World War Z and had entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Ragnarok. (Jojo Rabbit, her second collaboration with Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, earned her an Oscar nomination.)www.imdb.com
