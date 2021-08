PEORIA, AZ (Pay It Forward) -- We traveled to Peoria this week to Pay It Forward to Sandy Archer, a woman who does everything she can to help those in need. "She devotes her whole life to feeding and buying things for the homeless for the last 20 years," said Archer's friend, Linda Huntington. "Her house is full of things, and every weekend, she makes burritos for them, and dishes out sunglasses and socks. I am very proud to be her friend."