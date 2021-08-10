Cancel
Sonoma, CA

Water usage down as residents respond to drought

By CHRISTIAN KALLEN
Sonoma Index Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne month into county-wide emergency water conservation measures, Sonoma water users appear to be responding appropriately to the drought by reducing their water usage. For Valley of the Moon Water District (VOMWD) customers, those new limitations were formalized at the July 6 board meeting, though residents and the water district had been conscious of conservation concerns in the weeks prior after Sonoma Water initiated a Temporary Urgency Change Order on June 14. That order required that customers meet a 20% reduction over 2020 water use.

