Boston, MA

Baker, top Dems have left Gaming Commission slot vacant

WWLP 22News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (SHNS) – For the last seven months, as it has managed the return to mostly pre-pandemic operations at the state’s casinos and slots parlor, the Gaming Commission has been shorthanded and there is no apparent timeline to get the regulatory body back to full strength. Gov. Charlie Baker, Attorney...

Public Healthcommonwealthmagazine.org

Baker’s course on virus draws fire from left and right

WHEN IT COMES to mask mandates, you can’t please everyone. Gov. Charlie Baker last week announced that he will “strongly recommend” that elementary school students wear face coverings, but he will not mandate it. Statements from two of the candidates running for governor in 2022 made clear the tough political position Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be in next year, facing what is likely to be steady pressure from both the left and the right. Baker has not said whether he will run for a third term. If he doesn’t, Polito is expected to run to replace him.
Boston, MAWWLP 22News

Gov. Baker still not ready to put a statewide mask mandate in place

BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s been less than three months since state leaders removed the mask mandate in Massachusetts, but a growing number of lawmakers are now pushing for it to come back. COVID-19 cases are increasing across the state due to the delta variant but cities like Boston and cities...
Boston, MAWWLP 22News

State eviction moratorium bill gathers some momentum

BOSTON (SHNS) – Warning that the existing federal moratorium is tenuous and confusing, Sen. Patricia Jehlen urged her colleagues on Thursday to revive a state-level temporary ban on evictions and foreclosures despite opposition from property owners and landlords who argue it would exacerbate an already-strained market. The U.S. Centers for...
Provincetown, MAWWLP 22News

Baker: Vaccines passed major test in Provincetown

BOSTON (SHNS) – The recent COVID-19 outbreak in Provincetown that involved vaccinated people contracting the Delta variant was a major test for the vaccines that have proven effective in preventing death and serious illness from the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday. “I think in some respects, Provincetown was as...
Massachusetts StateNew Haven Register

Avant to pay Massachusetts $1.6m in debt settlement

BOSTON (AP) — Avant, a Chicago-based loan service provider has to pay Massachusetts $1.6 million to settle allegations that it used abusive debt collection practices against its consumers. The settlement was filed on Tuesday by Attorney General Maura Healey, whose office has been investigating the company's practices since 2015, The...
GamblingKeene Sentinel

Pair of new laws add to state’s gambling options

New Hampshire is expanding its gambling options under two new state laws signed by Gov. Chris Sununu Tuesday. A third law will transfer background checks for charitable gaming licenses from the state Attorney General’s Office to the New Hampshire Lottery. House Bill 626 adds “historic” horse racing to pari-mutuel betting...
Vermont StateWWLP 22News

Vermont legal expert weighs in on employers requiring vaccines

MONTPELIER – This week, Governor Phil Scott urged Vermont businesses to consider a vaccine mandate for employees in an effort to curb the spread of the Delta variant, but some might be wondering whether there’s any legal ramifications that could result from instituting one. In many cases, employees have the...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Congress & CourtsBoston Herald

McCaughey: Far-left Dems want permanent eviction moratorium

Far-left Congressional Democrats Cori Bush (Missouri), Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) and Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts) slept in the rough on the Capitol steps last weekend, surrounded by cases of bottled water, pizza boxes, staffers and fawning press. These Democrats, who are part of a group who call themselves “the squad,” are protesting the end of the federal moratorium on evictions, which expired Saturday night, and warning of soaring homelessness.
Congress & CourtsKDWN

Top Dem Sees Tough Pathway For $3.5T Social, Climate Plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is conceding that Democrats face a tough pathway to delivering a $3.5 trillion package for family, health and environment programs to President Joe Biden’s desk. But he says they have a good chance of success. The New York Democrat made the remarks Wednesday, hours after the Senate approved a budget resolution outlining Democrats’ plans. The 10-year fiscal blueprint is aimed at helping lower- and middle income people and slowing the planet’s ominously warming temperatures. The real test will be when Democrats write and vote on subsequent legislation this fall actually enacting the party’s priorities into specific spending and tax policies.
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

2020 census shows hundreds of people moved out of western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Data from the 2020 census could cause a major shift in the congressional districts here in Massachusetts. Every 10 years, the census takes a count of every resident in the country. Well, the 2020 census showed major shifts in population here in Massachusetts which means lawmakers will have to redraw district lines to make sure everyone’s voice is heard.
Public Healthcommonwealthmagazine.org

Baker’s course on virus draws fire from left and right

When it comes to mask mandates, you can’t please everyone. Gov. Charlie Baker last week announced that he will “strongly recommend” that elementary school students wear face coverings, but he will not mandate it. Statements from two of the candidates running for governor in 2022 made clear the tough political position Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be in next year, facing what is likely to be steady pressure from both the left and the right. Baker has not said whether he will run for a third term. If he doesn’t, Polito is expected to run to replace him.
Boston, MAnashobavalleyvoice.com

Gov. Charlie Baker, other top Dems leave Gaming Commission slot shorthanded

