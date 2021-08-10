Fortification expert to speak at Fort Defiance

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center will host a new event, The Bones of Fort Defiance, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. No registration or fees are required.

John R. Weaver II, a fortification expert, will provide a historical lecture about the construction of Fort Defiance, the various components of the fort, and how they would have worked together in battle. The presentation will be followed by a walking tour of the fort.

Mr. Weaver is a national expert on masonry coastal defenses and is the author of the highly acclaimed A Legacy in Brick and Stone: Coastal Defense Forts of the American Third System, 1816-1867. He is an active member and former chair of the Coast Defense Study Group, a member of the Council on America’s Military Past, the Treasurer of the Camp Tippecanoe Civil War Roundtable, and a member of several Friends groups of various forts.

This event is free and open to all ages.

For information about Fort Defiance, visit ClarksvilleParkRec.com or call 931-645-7476.

About Clarksville Parks & Recreation

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center, 120 Duncan Street, is operated by the Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department. The fort, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz donated the property to the City of Clarksville. In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding to build the interpretive center and walking trails. The Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.