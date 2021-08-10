Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksville, TN

Fortification expert to speak at Fort Defiance

Posted by 
Clarksville, Tennessee
Clarksville, Tennessee
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQyKI_0bNbaxfb00

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center will host a new event, The Bones of Fort Defiance, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. No registration or fees are required.

John R. Weaver II, a fortification expert, will provide a historical lecture about the construction of Fort Defiance, the various components of the fort, and how they would have worked together in battle. The presentation will be followed by a walking tour of the fort.

Mr. Weaver is a national expert on masonry coastal defenses and is the author of the highly acclaimed A Legacy in Brick and Stone: Coastal Defense Forts of the American Third System, 1816-1867. He is an active member and former chair of the Coast Defense Study Group, a member of the Council on America’s Military Past, the Treasurer of the Camp Tippecanoe Civil War Roundtable, and a member of several Friends groups of various forts.

This event is free and open to all ages.

For information about Fort Defiance, visit ClarksvilleParkRec.com or call 931-645-7476.

About Clarksville Parks & Recreation

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center, 120 Duncan Street, is operated by the Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department. The fort, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz donated the property to the City of Clarksville. In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding to build the interpretive center and walking trails. The Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Comments / 0

Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee

76
Followers
220
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

It is the principal central city of the Clarksville, TN–KY metropolitan statistical area, which consists of Montgomery and Stewart counties in Tennessee, and Christian and Trigg counties in Kentucky. The city was founded in 1785 and incorporated in 1807,

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortification#Interpretive Center#Coastal Defense Forts#The American Third System#The Council On America#Friends#Clarksvilleparkrec Com#Confederate#Union#City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy