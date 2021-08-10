Fort Mill Unveils Bags to Benches Program

The Town of Fort Mill is excited to announce its latest recycling initiative to help keep litter out of public spaces with the launch of its new Bags to Benches program. Through the program, residents can now deposit plastic grocery store-type bags for recycling. The Town is partnering with Trex, a company which will produce a 48” bench for every 500 pounds of shopping bags deposited (equal to 40,500 bags). The Town is eligible to receive one bench in a six-month period.