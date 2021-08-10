Cancel
Benicia, CA

One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Northern California, One House Bakery Serves Up Tasty Baked Goods And Happiness

Often described as a hidden gem in the San Francisco Bay Area, the small town of Benicia is a charming place to spend the day in Northern California. In addition to a beautiful waterfront setting, the town is home to numerous small businesses that are so worth supporting! One of them is One House Bakery, a locally owned bakeshop dedicated to serving fresh bread, pastries, lunch, and coffee on a daily basis. Led by a baker who’s worked at some of the world’s best bakeries, One House Bakery is a gem of a small business in NorCal!

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16UdFS_0bNbaODW00
Located in the bayside town of Benicia, One House Bakery is a locally owned bakeshop with the goal of bringing its customers and staff happiness through food.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2caRlb_0bNbaODW00
Say hello to your new favorite bakery! It's all about quality at One House Bakery, where they make all of their pastries, bread, and savory food items in-house. Everything is made from scratch and the bakers proudly pay attention to even the smallest details. You can tell that all of this hard work pays off with every bite that you take.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9eED_0bNbaODW00
One House Bakery is owned by Hannalee Pervan and her parents Catherine and Peter Pervan. Hannalee developed a love of baking with family as a young child and quickly knew that this was what she wanted to do as a career. "Owning a bakery and being a baker were the only things I have ever dreamed of," she says.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jzCk_0bNbaODW00
Pervan's love of the craft shines through every aspect of the bakery. Devoted to making delicious food from the purest ingredients, One House Bakery doesn't cut corners.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwLoX_0bNbaODW00
When asked about her favorite menu item, Pervan pointed to the Sticky Toffee Pudding.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IuRwN_0bNbaODW00
In addition to offering some of the finest baked goods in Northern California, One House Bakery prides itself on making you feel right at home from your very first visit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fymVu_0bNbaODW00
The name "One House" is a reflection of the bakery's wholeness, where everything is made under one roof and everybody is on the same team. You can definitely feel the love radiating from this small business!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aRln_0bNbaODW00
Whether you're in the mood for sweet or savory, hot or cold, this Benicia bakery welcomes one and all to enjoy delicious, wholesome eats. Don't be surprised if you find yourself a regular of this bakery after a single visit!

Learn more about One House Bakery, its mission, and its menu by visiting the bakery’s website. And be sure to give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram to be kept in the loop about their daily offerings. Supporting a NorCal small business has never tasted better!

Know of another small business in Northern California that’s worthy of a shoutout? Head on over to the nominations form and let us know about it. Don’t forget to follow Only In Northern California on Facebook for more articles like this one and the Only In Northern California Instagram for beautiful photos of our state.

