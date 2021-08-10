Thank you, Councilmember Brooks!
On Monday, Aug. 9, City Council honored former Councilmember Owen S. Brooks, Jr. for his 38 years of service to the City of Milford. He received two Nadia Zychal hand painted maps of Milford - one from 1982 when he took office and one of Milford today, a plaque from the Milford Police Dept. and a proclamation from the Mayor and City Council. Thank you, Mr. Brooks, for your service and dedication to the City - we are better today, because of you! #wearemilford #publicservice #citycouncil.www.cityofmilford.com
