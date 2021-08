Mental health is a vital element of overall health and an essential part of our individual well-being. It is important at every stage of life and can be described as much more than just the absence of disease. Mental health is the collective emotional, psychological, and social well-being that affects our thoughts, feelings, and actions. It is a part of our ability as humans to think, handle stress, interact with others, and make choices. Our mental health can control or change our thinking, mood, and even our behavior.