New York's First Female Governor Must Clean Up After Cuomo Fallout

When Kathy Hochul becomes New York’s governor in two weeks, cleaning up after Andrew Cuomo will be only one of her newfound problems. Hochul, the 62-year-old lieutenant governor, will take the top job after Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, saying harassment allegations against him prevent him from governing. New York and national politicians -- including President Joe Biden -- called on Cuomo to depart after a report by Attorney General Letitia James found he had sexually harassed 11 women.