Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York's First Female Governor Must Clean Up After Cuomo Fallout

By Shera Avi-Yonah
fa-mag.com
 6 days ago

When Kathy Hochul becomes New York’s governor in two weeks, cleaning up after Andrew Cuomo will be only one of her newfound problems. Hochul, the 62-year-old lieutenant governor, will take the top job after Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, saying harassment allegations against him prevent him from governing. New York and national politicians -- including President Joe Biden -- called on Cuomo to depart after a report by Attorney General Letitia James found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#New York City Mayor#Democratic#The U S House#Covid#State Assembly#New Yorkers#Port Authority#Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy