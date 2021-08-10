Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

WOW: You Can Be Part of the Fun as NASA Launches Today!

By Tom Conklin
Posted by 
WNAW
WNAW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NASA’s next rocket launch is set for this evening and YOU can actually take part virtually!. According to a media release from the space agency, you can grab a cool drink and some shades and get ready to watch the launch! Northrop Grumman is targeting the liftoff of its Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft for no earlier than 5:56 pm from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Launch coverage will be on NASA TV beginning at 5:30 pm.

wnaw.com

Comments / 0

WNAW

WNAW

Pittsfield, MA
957
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

1230 AM is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasa Tv#Space Science#Wallops Flight Facility#Northrop Grumman#Ng
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NASA Wants to Pay You to Live in a Mars Simulation for a Year

Have you ever wanted to live on Mars? Now, you can — as long as you're fine with Mars being located in Houston. Last Friday, NASA announced that it is looking to hire four people to participate in a yearlong program at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Selected crew members will live together in a 1,700 square-foot facility, meant to simulate the experience of living on Mars: isolation, limited access to resources and lots of space food.
Aerospace & DefenseSlate

Spacesuits and Other Issues Mean NASA Isn’t Landing on the Moon in 2024

There’s a lot of ideas out there about how to make spacesuits better. There’s the MIT-led plan to create shrink-wrapped spacesuits based on the concept of negative pressure. Or a South Dakota School of Mines & Technology contraption that creates a wearable body monitoring system for astronauts. Not to mention a slew of nearly 50 companies that have shown interest in developing a spacesuit for NASA to purchase.
AstronomyInverse

See if you can spy this Mars Easter egg snapped by NASA’s Ingenuity

NASA released its own version of Where’s Waldo?, courtesy of the space agency’s Ingenuity helicopter. On August 11, Ingenuity climbed to an altitude of 39 feet above Mars and snapped a photo of the rippled and russet plains of the Jezero Crater. Somewhere in that expanse of dunes, dust, and rocks lies NASA’s Perseverance rover — if you can spot it.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

NG-16 arrives at ISS, Northrop Grumman talks Cygnus’ future use

After a 36 hour phasing profile, the S.S. Ellison Onizuka cargo ship, part of Northrop Grumman’s NG-16 mission, has arrived at the International Space Station (ISS). Safely in the grip of Canadarm2, Cygnus was attached to the nadir port of the Unity (Node-1) module for the multi-month cargo delivery and removal process.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Cygnus cargo ship arrives at International Space Station with its biggest NASA haul ever

A Northrop Grumman-built Cygnus cargo ship just made its biggest delivery yet for NASA at the International Space Station. The Cygnus NG-16 vessel was captured by astronauts wielding the station's robotic arm at 6:07 a.m. EDT (1107 GMT) on Thursday as both spacecraft soared over the Atlantic Ocean southwest of Portugal. The Cygnus supply ship was christened the S.S. Ellison Onizuka in honor of the first Asian American astronaut Ellison Onuzuka, who was killed along with six others in the Challenger shuttle disaster in 1986.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Cygnus Approaching Station Now Live on NASA TV

A Northrop Grumman cargo ship carrying more than 8,200 pounds of science and research investigations, supplies, and hardware is set to arrive at the International Space Station early this morning. The uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft launched at 6:01 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 10 on an Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Spots Perseverance Rover From Above – Can You See It?

Can you see NASA’s newest rover in this picture from Jezero Crater?. NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter recently completed its 11th flight at the Red Planet, snapping multiple photographs during its trip. Along with capturing the boulders, sand dunes, and rocky outcrops prevalent in the “South Séítah” region of Jezero Crater, a few of the images capture NASA’s Perseverance rover amid its first science campaign.
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

NASA delivers pizza to Space Station astronauts

A supply rocket sent to the International Space Station included not only space station necessities, but also a pizza delivery for seven astronauts. Along with pizza, the 8,200-pound shipment also included fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven astronauts. This is...
Aerospace & Defensewearebreakingnews.com

Supply Ship Successfully Docks With The International Space Station | Voice Of America

A supply ship built by aerospace company Northrop Grumman arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, delivering 3,700 kilograms of cargo to the orbiting laboratory, the largest cargo ever taken to space. The Cygnus was captured by NASA astronaut Meghan McArthur using the station’s robotic arm. I guided it to the docking port on the station’s Unity module, where it was bolted in place. Among the supplies delivered to the ISS is a material that simulates the dust and dirt of the moon that will be used to create items from the space station’s 3D printer. The experiment is designed to explore how building materials can one day be created from resources found on the Moon or Mars. NASA to install a 23 million dollar toilet on the International Space Station A space rocket is ready to be sent to the International Space Station. Among the cargo is a titanium toilet, worth $ 23 million, and a more appropriate design for female astronauts. There is also a new carbon dioxide (CO2) scrubber, designed to demonstrate how to more efficiently remove CO2 from a spacecraft. Using four absorption beds, it removes water vapor and carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, returning the water vapor to the cabin and expelling the carbon dioxide overboard or diverting it to a system that uses it to produce water. The Cygnus delivery is Northrop Grumman’s 16th delivery of supplies for NASA. The spacecraft arrived after being launched on an Antares rocket Tuesday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The supply ship will remain on the space station for about three months until the spacecraft departs in November. * With information from the Associated Press. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceFlight Insider

GALLERY: Cygnus spacecraft soars spaceward toward the ISS

On Aug. 10, 2021, Northrop Grumman launched its NG-16 Cygnus spacecraft atop the company’s Antares rocket into Virginia’s perfectly blue skies. Liftoff of the two-stage, 139-foot (42.5-meter) Antares 230+ rocket took place at 6:01 p.m. EDT (22:01 UTC) from Wallops Island, Virginia. It was the end of a five-minute window to launch Cygnus to the International Space Station since Northrop Grumman needed additional time to troubleshoot a helium pressure issue.
Aerospace & DefenseJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Northrop Grumman’s latest space station delivery includes pizza fixings for seven. The company’s Cygnus cargo ship rocketed away from Virginia’s eastern shore Tuesday. It should reach the International Space Station on Thursday. The 8,200-pound shipment includes fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwis, along with a pizza...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA's Lucy Spacecraft Readies for Launch at Kennedy

The shipping container holding NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is unloaded from an Air Force C-17 cargo plane on the runway of the Launch and Landing Facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 30, 2021. Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett. NASA's Lucy spacecraft is now in Florida - its final Earth-bound...
Aerospace & DefenseWNCT

NASA Wallops launches rocket to Space Station Tuesday

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (AP) –Northrop Grumman’s latest space station delivery includes pizza for seven. The company’s Cygnus cargo ship rocketed away from Virginia’s eastern shore Tuesday. It should reach the International Space Station on Thursday. The 8,200-pound (3,700-kilogram) shipment includes fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit...
Aerospace & DefenseLegit Reviews

NASA Launches A Northrop Grumman Cygnus Spacecraft To The ISS

NASA has confirmed the successful launch of a Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo resupply ship to the ISS. The Cygnus spacecraft had more than 8200 pounds of cargo and scientific investigations aboard. It launched at 6:01 PM EDT on Tuesday from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. NASA confirmed that...
Aerospace & Defensematadornetwork.com

You could be a part of NASA’s next Mars mission

NASA is holding a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all you space enthusiasts out there. It’s taking applications to send four astronauts to live on Mars for a year. According to its website, to prepare for the real-life challenges of future missions to Mars, NASA will study how these individuals react under the rigor of a long-duration, ground-based simulation.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NJ.com

NASA Wallops rocket launch: How to watch it live

In case you live or work too far away from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in eastern Virginia, or the clouds get in your way, you have a few options to watch the rocket launch that is scheduled for Tuesday evening. Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket is set to lift off...
Lakewood Township, NJthelakewoodscoop.com

NASA Launch Could Be Visible from Lakewood Today

Need an end-of-summer-vacation activity for today? How about watching a NASA rocket blast off into space?. A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket is scheduled to blast off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:55 pm today as part of a mission to deliver equipment and supplies to the International Space Station. The equipment and supplies will be loaded in a Cygnus spacecraft connected to the rocket.

Comments / 0

Community Policy