Power Savers Alert Today from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Due to expected high temperatures and high energy demand, we are asking municipal electric customers to VOLUNTARILY reduce electric use today, Tuesday, August 10. Power Saver Hours are from 3pm to 6pm. Customers are encouraged to lower their electric use during these hours to save money both now and later. Participation will lower electric use throughout the community and in return lower customers’ monthly electric costs and reduce utility energy costs over time. The more people that participate, the bigger the impact.