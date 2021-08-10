Cancel
CannabisNewsBreaks "“ Grapefruit USA Inc.'s (GPFT) Hourglass Stands Distinct in the Market

Grapefruit USA (OTCQB: GPFT)Â holds permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products throughout the state of California. "Grapefruit's flagship product - Hourglass time-release delivery cream - features cutting-edge science and technology that solve the age-old problem of THC and other cannabinoids not being easily absorbed through the skin," reads a recent article discussing the company and its innovative product. "The topical cream uses patented microsized particles to slowly deliver THC and a wide range of cannabinoids through skin topical administration. No other topical cream product on the market provides users with the holistic benefits of the range of cannabinoids found in Hourglass."

