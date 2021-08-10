CannabisNewsBreaks "“ Grapefruit USA Inc.'s (GPFT) Hourglass Stands Distinct in the Market
Grapefruit USA (OTCQB: GPFT)Â holds permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products throughout the state of California. "Grapefruit's flagship product - Hourglass time-release delivery cream - features cutting-edge science and technology that solve the age-old problem of THC and other cannabinoids not being easily absorbed through the skin," reads a recent article discussing the company and its innovative product. "The topical cream uses patented microsized particles to slowly deliver THC and a wide range of cannabinoids through skin topical administration. No other topical cream product on the market provides users with the holistic benefits of the range of cannabinoids found in Hourglass."www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0