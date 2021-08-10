Research Predicts Decade-Long Increase In Wildfires

Polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are known as 'forever chemicals' because they don't naturally break down in the environment. Now a new study reveals the increasing pace of Arctic ice melt is leaking more of these chemicals into the environment. PFAS don't originate in the Arctic, but they do settle there – they're used in all kinds of human-made products and processes, from pizza boxes to foam used to fight fires. Once released into the atmosphere, they're often trapped in Arctic ice floes. This is nothing new. But in a worrying new study by chemists from Lancaster University in the UK, it...