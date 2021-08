Kyle, Erik, and JD look at the ultimate sliding doors moment for the San Jose Sharks. What if John Tavares had signed with them in the summer of 2018? We look at what the roster was like heading into the summer and their cap situation. Then we try and figure out what the roster would have looked like with Tavares (12:00) and if the Sharks would have won the Stanley Cup (16:00). Then we look at where the San Jose Sharks would now be with Tavares’s contract (22:30) and if they would be in a better position.