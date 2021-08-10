Cancel
Sussex County, DE

Sussex County wins 19th award for excellence in financial reporting

sussexcountyde.gov
Cover picture for the articleGeorgetown, Del., Aug. 10, 2021: Sussex County keeps cashing in on the awards and accolades when it comes to the management of the public’s finances. The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, based in Chicago, in late July awarded the County its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 2020 comprehensive annual financial report. The award is among the highest forms of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting.

sussexcountyde.gov

