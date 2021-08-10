Sussex County begins issuing annual property tax bills
The County’s Billing Services office has begun issuing bills for the 2022 fiscal year, totaling an estimated $174.2 million in tax revenue. Each August, Sussex County government issues tens of thousands of tax bills for the more than 186,000 parcels in the county, with revenue collected funding a variety of local public services. Bills can be viewed online, at https://munis.sussexcountyde.gov/MSS/citizens/RealEstate/.sussexcountyde.gov
