Sussex County, DE

Sussex County begins issuing annual property tax bills

sussexcountyde.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe County’s Billing Services office has begun issuing bills for the 2022 fiscal year, totaling an estimated $174.2 million in tax revenue. Each August, Sussex County government issues tens of thousands of tax bills for the more than 186,000 parcels in the county, with revenue collected funding a variety of local public services. Bills can be viewed online, at https://munis.sussexcountyde.gov/MSS/citizens/RealEstate/.

sussexcountyde.gov

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

