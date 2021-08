Tucker Carlson said Wednesday that he felt like “a lunatic” and “a nutcase” when he went public with his concerns the National Security Agency is spying on him. In a chat with Glenn Beck one day after the NSA’s inspector general announced an inquiry into his weeks-old claims, he said, “I felt like kind of a lunatic. You don’t want to go on TV — I mean, would you want to go on air and say, ‘They’re spying on me?’ No, you sound like a nutcase, but I didn’t feel like I had a choice.”