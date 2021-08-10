Delta variant prompts change in policy responses

The B.1.617.2 variant of the COVID-19 virus, first identified in India in December 2020 and designated as the Delta variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organisation, has changed the trajectory of the pandemic. Delta was the dominant variant fuelling India's devastating second wave. In the United Kingdom, its prevalence rose from 1.7% of positive COVID-19 tests over a 5-week period in March-April to 99% of sequenced positive tests in July. It is also the dominant variant in the United States and is estimated to account for 70% of EU positive cases at the start of August, rising to 90% by the end of August.