Taliban’s escalating military offensive in Afghanistan

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taliban's recent attacks upon and capture of key provincial capitals reflects a hardening of its negotiation strategy to demand the formation of an interim government. The attacks also represent a violation of the Taliban's agreements with the United States in the February 2020 peace deal. Initial Taliban commitments to not target these cities were probably intended as leverage against a potentially protracted timeline of the withdrawal of US troops. With the withdrawal now expected by the end of August - although the official date is 11 September - the Taliban calculates that an expedited timeline for intensifying its offensives would probably force Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to resign and allow for an interim government that it would dominate, which is a key Taliban demand for a ceasefire. The attacks, however, are unlikely to represent a broader shift in Taliban intent to take control of the country militarily, even if it has the capability to do so as the Taliban is wary of internationally delegitimising the resultant government. A key indicator of shifting Taliban strategy would be its attempts to forcibly destabilise the Afghan government and its representatives in Kabul. For instance, the Taliban claimed the assassination of the director of Afghanistan's media centre, Dawa Khan Manepal, in Kabul on 6 August.

China moves quickly to replace America in Afghanistan

As the United States withdraws its forces from Afghanistan, China is not hesitating to move in. Earlier this week, nine Taliban leaders accepted Beijing’s invitation and met in Tianjin with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. One of those leaders was the group’s co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Wang told his visitors that China expects the Taliban to play an important role in the “process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan” and described the group as a “pivotal political and military force” in the country.
PoliticsNewsweek

U.S. Warns Taliban That Taking Afghanistan by Force Will Make Them Global Pariahs

If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Khalizad traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban holds a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover. He hopes this will discourage the Taliban from its fighting and persuade them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as NATO forces finish withdrawing from the country.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Military translator, 30, who helped US soldiers in Afghanistan is beheaded by the Taliban sparking new alarm for the interpreters left as the West withdraws

The killing of a former military translator by the Taliban has sparked new alarm among interpreters fearing attacks as Western forces pull out of Afghanistan. Sohail Pardis is reported to have been beheaded by extremists after he was attacked outside Kabul. His family said he was dragged from his vehicle...
Middle EastPosted by
The US Sun

Shadowy Taliban leader dubbed ‘a ghost’ who allowed own son to die in suicide bombing is masterminding Afghan onslaught

A SHADOWY figure dubbed a “ghost” who let his own son die in a suicide bombing is the mastermind behind the Taliban’s path of destruction across Afghanistan. Haibatullah Akhundzada could become arguably the world’s strongest Islamic militant leader should the terror group regain its control over the country with a population of nearly 40million people.
EntertainmentWashington Post

After ‘comedian’ is killed by Taliban, videos of his treatment spark outrage across Afghanistan

KABUL — Crammed into a back seat between two gunmen and asked about the circumstances of his abduction, Nazar Mohammad Khasha made perhaps one of the last jokes of his life. Men came to drag the funnyman and police officer from his Kandahar home, he said, according to video circulating on social media. With his hands behind his back, he told the militants that his abductors had mustaches — symbolic of bravery in southern Afghanistan — on their backsides.
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Taliban monsters slaughtered my mum & threaten to massacre my entire family, says Afghan hero who fought alongside Brits

AN AFGHAN soldier who risked his life fighting the Taliban alongside British soldiers fears his entire family could be massacred by the terror group in a revenge attack. Nasim Noori, 41, paid smugglers to escape the war-torn country after Taliban fighters threatened to kill him & slaughtered his mother after finding out he had fought with UK troops.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Afghan security forces kill Taliban terrorists

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 11 (ANI): As many as 439 more Taliban terrorists were killed and 77 others were wounded by Afghan security forces in the last 24 hours. "439 Taliban terrorists were killed and 77 others were wounded as a result of ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Laghman, Logar, Paktia, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghor, Farah, Balkh, Helmand Kapisa and Baghlan provinces during the last 24 hours," Afghan Defense Ministry tweeted.
MilitaryNew York Post

B-52s lead new US airpower onslaught to stop Taliban advances in Afghanistan

The United States was sending B-52 bombers, AC-130 gunships and fighter jets into Afghanistan Saturday to turn back dramatic recent advances by the Taliban. The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bombers, the mainstay of American strategic airpower since 1952, were flying into Afghanistan from al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, The Times of London reported, citing Defense Department sources.
MilitaryWTVR-TV

Afghan women trained for combat in secret by U.S. Army

Years ago, a small group of women in the Afghan National Army secretly received combat training from women in the U.S. Army. Even today, few people know about it. "Well, a lot of it's classified," said Maj. Christie Lamond. Maj. Lamond was part of “Cultural Support Teams,” a benign name...

