Taliban’s escalating military offensive in Afghanistan

The Taliban's recent attacks upon and capture of key provincial capitals reflects a hardening of its negotiation strategy to demand the formation of an interim government. The attacks also represent a violation of the Taliban's agreements with the United States in the February 2020 peace deal. Initial Taliban commitments to not target these cities were probably intended as leverage against a potentially protracted timeline of the withdrawal of US troops. With the withdrawal now expected by the end of August - although the official date is 11 September - the Taliban calculates that an expedited timeline for intensifying its offensives would probably force Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to resign and allow for an interim government that it would dominate, which is a key Taliban demand for a ceasefire. The attacks, however, are unlikely to represent a broader shift in Taliban intent to take control of the country militarily, even if it has the capability to do so as the Taliban is wary of internationally delegitimising the resultant government. A key indicator of shifting Taliban strategy would be its attempts to forcibly destabilise the Afghan government and its representatives in Kabul. For instance, the Taliban claimed the assassination of the director of Afghanistan's media centre, Dawa Khan Manepal, in Kabul on 6 August.