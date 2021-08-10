Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Here are 4 key takeaways from Ohio's recent change in School Choice legislation

richlandsource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio helped to pioneer our nation's School Choice movement with the creation of the Cleveland Scholarship and Tutoring Program in 1995. Now known as the Cleveland Scholarship, this program of the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) helped students who live in the City of Cleveland to attend a private school of their choice and receive a state-funded scholarship to defray the cost of tuition.

www.richlandsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Education
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Legislature#An Edchoice Scholarship#Edchoice Scholarships#The Edchoice Scholarship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Biden adds forces for Afghan evacuation, defends withdrawal decision

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he had approved additional military forces to go to Kabul to help safely draw down the American embassy and remove personnel from Afghanistan. In a lengthy statement, Biden defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan,...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy