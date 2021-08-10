Face Masks Now Required While Indoors on TCU Campus
Officials at Texas Christian University announced Tuesday that face masks will be required inside all campus buildings, effective immediately. Face masks must cover the nose and mouth and must be worn by all students, staff, faculty and visitors while indoors. That includes all instructional spaces, non-private office spaces or common areas, classrooms, common meeting space, break rooms or lounge areas dining facilities, except when eating or drinking, unions and public event space, the University Rec Center, elevators and hallways and public restrooms.www.nbcdfw.com
