Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Face Masks Now Required While Indoors on TCU Campus

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials at Texas Christian University announced Tuesday that face masks will be required inside all campus buildings, effective immediately. Face masks must cover the nose and mouth and must be worn by all students, staff, faculty and visitors while indoors. That includes all instructional spaces, non-private office spaces or common areas, classrooms, common meeting space, break rooms or lounge areas dining facilities, except when eating or drinking, unions and public event space, the University Rec Center, elevators and hallways and public restrooms.

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Face Masks#That Face#The University Rec Center#Tcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Related
EducationTODAY.com

Schools are already going remote again because of COVID

School is off to a rocky start, as some school districts that opened in person are already reverting to virtual learning due to COVID outbreaks. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, especially among the unvaccinated, some school districts are sending students home after only a few days in the classroom.
Collegesscvnews.com

COC Announces Name Change for Its Disabled Students Programs And Services

College of the Canyons announced its Disabled Students Programs and Services will now become the Academic Accommodation Center. “We believe that the Academic Accommodation Center is a better reflection of our campus role, which is to provide accommodations and support for students with any kind of learning, mental health, or physical disabilities in their courses and class-related activities,” said new AAC Director Dr. Terri Goldstein.
Dallas County, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

College Nursing Program Works to Meet Demands of Workforce Shortage

Parkland hospital is down 500 nurses from where it should be for adequate staffing. That’s according to the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Joseph Chang. Nursing schools are feeling the pressure. They continue their work behind the scenes to get nurses to the front lines. Meagan Rogers is Associate Chair for...
CollegesSidelines

Masks Now Required On MTSU Campus

President Sidney McPhee has announced via email that masks will again be required inside university facilities. Due to increased positive COVID-19 cases with the Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control has responded by announcing new guidelines to help slow the spread. “In keeping with these recommendations, effective Wednesday, August...
CollegesWVNT-TV

UVA and Virginia Tech announce face masks are required on campuses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (AP) — Administrators at the University of Virginia are requiring everyone on campus to wear face masks. This will start on Monday, August 9, 2021, in the wake of rising COVID-19 infections from the highly contagious Delta Variant. All students, faculty, staff, and visitors will have to wear...

Comments / 0

Community Policy